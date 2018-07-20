Drunk man tries to punch MPD officer on Beale Street, police say

A man was arrested for trying to hit a Memphis Police Officer on Beale Street, court records said.
According to the arrest affidavit FOX13 obtained, Joseph Pszczola was yelling in a popular restaurant just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Employees of the business flagged down officers for help. When police arrived, they asked Pszczola to leave. Yet, he continued to scream. One of the officers said the suspect was slurring his speech and also smelled of alcohol.
The confrontation spilled out into the street and escalated when Pszczola pushed an officer and tried to punch him, court records said.
The officer then struck the suspect in the face, and Pszczola fell to the ground.
The suspect and the officer were transported to area hospitals and are expected to be okay.
Pszczola was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
