  • Dump truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Raleigh, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver of a dump truck crashed into a tree in Raleigh Thursday morning. 

    According to MPD, at approximately 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Frayser-Raleigh Rd. MPD told FOX13 an adult male driver crashed into a tree and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries. 

    MPD didn't tell FOX13 how the driver lost control and hit the tree. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information. Once we learn more we'll update both on-air and online.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories