Dump truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Raleigh, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver of a dump truck crashed into a tree in Raleigh Thursday morning.
According to MPD, at approximately 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Frayser-Raleigh Rd. MPD told FOX13 an adult male driver crashed into a tree and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.
Traffic Alert: Dump truck crashed into a tree! Yale and Raleigh Millington Roads. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/3nLFsKKsjm— Mearl Purvis (@Mearlonfox13) September 26, 2019
MPD didn't tell FOX13 how the driver lost control and hit the tree.
At approximately 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Frayser Raliegh. The adult male driver was xported critical from the scene. He later died from his injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 26, 2019
FOX13 is working to learn more information. Once we learn more we'll update both on-air and online.
