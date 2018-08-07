Dump trucks blamed for knocking out power in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis neighborhood is outraged after a dump truck knocked down a power pole on Crestview Rd.
A Northeast Memphis business told FOX13 they're sick and tired of the trucks knocking out their power. They also told us this isn't the first time this has happened.
Chris Tigner works near the damage. He says this always happens, Monday was just the latest in a long line of problems.
"Knocked all the poles down. We had all the wires down in the street. We couldn't even leave the lot," Tigner said.
When FOX13 was on the scene, a truck hauling dirt had it's bed up while leaving the dumping site, causing the bed to tear down wires and crack at least one pole.
The business said they will now install a gate to stop trucks that leave the bed up.
