Dunbar Elementary closed Friday due to heating outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dunbar Elementary in Memphis is closed Friday Nov. 1 due to a heating outage.
SCS Media relations released a statement saying:
Repairs are in progress but will not be completed in time to open school and properly heat classrooms. We regret the unexpected inconvenience for families, but believe this is the best decision for our students.
