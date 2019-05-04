0 Duo leads police on wild chase with baby inside towing trailer filled with drugs, stolen motorcycles

CROSS CO., Ark. - It started with an officer trying to assist two people who seemed to be having trouble towing their trailer on the side of a highway in Arkansas.

But it went downhill from there.

According to a release from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy pulled behind the black Suburban on the shoulder of Highway 64 east to “conduct a motor assist” around 2 p.m. Thursday.

However, once the deputy did that, the man – identified as Kelsey Bragg, 24 – got back into the car and drove away. Investigators said Bragg then increased speed while crossing into oncoming lanes of traffic on the highway.

At one point, the vehicle left the road and circled behind a house through a yard before coming back onto Highway 64.

Deputies said Bragg continued to drive erratically, striking a deputy’s patrol car from behind. Bragg’s vehicle again then drove into a field before stopping to “try to unhook his trailer.”

According to the release, Bragg jumped back into his vehicle when deputies began pursuing him in the field. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle after a brief chase.

Bragg and Keyciyah Huge, 20, who was also inside the vehicle, were both taken into custody. And Huge’s 11-month-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

When deputies searched the vehicle, investigators said they found a loaded 9mm pistol, 15.6 grams of heroin, 16.3 grams of crack cocaine, 3. 8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found nearly $600 in cash.

In the trailer, deputies found that four of the six motorcycles were stolen out of Iowa.

Bragg is facing 19 charges, including possession of controlled substance, endangering welfare of a minor, battery, and fleeing arrest.

Huge is being charged with drug possession charges and child endangerment as well.

Both Bragg and Huge are being held in the Cross County Jail pending bond. Bragg’s is set at $100,000, while Huge has a $75,000 bond.

The infant was placed in custody of protective services, according to officials.

