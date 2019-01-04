0 Duo that led MPD on high-speed chase responsible for multiple robberies across city, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The duo who Memphis police said led them on a chase yesterday afternoon is responsible for multiple robberies across the city.

Police said Kenya Singleton and Calvin Barber had a formula for their robberies.

RELATED: 3 people arrested after police chase in Memphis

Tuesday Wade, an employee at one of the stores they robbed, saw it all play out on surveillance video.

“I was like wait a minute, she was in here,” Wade said. “We rung her up and everything before the activity even happened.”

The pair’s first hit was the MAPCO on Summer Avenue on Dec. 19.

Police said the woman came in, used the bathroom and left. A short time later, a man came in with a gun and demanded money.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

He got away with $50 and the clerk’s purse before he got into the passenger side of a white Nissan Altima and someone drove off.

Ten days later, the same scheme was used at the Beauty Plaza on East Shelby Drive.

“It looked like everything happened so fast,” Wade said. “It was crazy.”

In that heist, police said they got away with nearly $4,000, again taking off in a white Nissan Altima.

“They took a lot,” Wade said. “They took some of the employees check. It’s crazy.”

The Metro by T-Mobile on Elvis Presley Boulevard was their last stop.

RELATED: 3 detained by police after armed robbery, lengthy police chase in Memphis

Police told FOX13 another person was involved this time. According to court documents, two men robbed the store at gunpoint and stole more than $3,000 in cash and merchandise.

They left in the familiar getaway car and police chased them.

“I’m glad,” Wade said. “They got them quick too – it didn’t take too long. I’m glad we were able to help them with the evidence to get them quick too.”

The driver, Singleton, eventually pulled over near the Village Green Apartments. The men bailed, but officers were eventually able to get to Shaun Smith and Barber.

“That time that they’re going to do, I hope that they can think about it and process it and hopefully have a change of mind and not do that again,” Wade said.

All three are facing charges of aggravated robbery.

Police said Singleton was throwing evidence out of the car window during the chase. Officers found Smith had a stolen gun when they arrested him.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.