Duo wanted for North Mississippi murder arrested at hospital, sheriff says

VICKBURG, Miss. - Two people wanted for a murder in the Mid-South were arrested at a Warren County hospital.
Wanzie Eugene Brown, 18, and Jameka Katrina Thomas, 18, were arrested at Merritt Health River Region Medical Center.
Both suspects had capital murder warrants issued out of Marshall County for a murder in Byhalia, Miss., the sheriff said.
Sheriff Warren Pace, with Warren County Sheriff’s Department, said, a police officer learned Brown was visiting Thomas in the hospital.
The police officer, who was also a member of the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, was able to provide information which led to the arrests.
Deputies guarded the hotel room while Thomas was being treated. She was then taken into custody.
The duo is awaiting extradition back to the Mid-South.
