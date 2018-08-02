Durham School Services installs cameras to monitor drivers

Shelby County students will return to school in a week.
That means the buses need the be ready for the thousands of kids which will ride them on a daily basis.
Durham School Services operates nearly 600 busses in Shelby County.
This is the same company that owned the bus that was involved in the 2016 Chattanooga crash that claimed the lives of six children.
Region Manager Dave Brabender said new policies were put in place to prevent another tragedy.
FOX13's Lauren Coleman toured a bus to see what new policies were put in place to keep kids safe.
