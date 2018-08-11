Dyer County mourns loss of sheriff's deputy killed in car crash

A Tennessee deputy has died after being involved in a crash.
The Crockett County Sheriff's Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to ask for prayers after a Dyer County deputy was injured in the accident.
Less than a day later, they informed the public that Deputy Wallace had died.
The sheriff’s office flag sits at half staff following the tragic incident.
FOX13’s Shelby Sansone spoke with residents in the community as they mourned his loss.
“I’ve always heard everything good about him,” said Glenda Catwright, a resident. “I’m just so sad for them, for the family and everyone is praying for them.
Catwright said most of the town knew Wallace. He was in the K-9 unit, and was friendly to the entire community.
Wallace was on his way home from Jackson when he fell asleep at the wheel on Highway 412 in Crockett County.
He died at a local hospital hours later.
