Dyersburg man faces multiple charges after taking inappropriate pictures of an underaged child

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A Dyersburg man has been charged with more than a dozen counts of taking inappropriate pictures of an underage child. Investigators say the case against Zachary Ryan Permenter has been going on for years.
TBI told FOX13 Permenter had taken inappropriate photos of an underage girl on several occasions for more than two years.
Parents in Dyersburg are heartbroken by the situation. “Well as a parent you have to be concerned, because it could have been your child,” said parent Tony Thomas said.
The District Attorney’s Office said they could not discuss the case, explain how investigators were tipped off.
Permenter is facing 15 counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Sexual Exploitation Of a minor.
Thomas said this situation is too common. “It’s happening everywhere,” Thomas said.
FOX13 found out Permenter turned himself into authorities. He’s being held in the Dyer County Jail on $10,000 bond.
