Dyersburg police looking for two missing people

Dyersburg police are looking for two people who they said are missing. One of them has not been seen for almost 9 months.
Jimmy C. Bingham, 45, was last seen on or about June 24, 2018. His family has not heard from him since, police said.
Detectives received information that led to the Milltown area of Dyersburg, and to the Newbern, Tenn area. But, he has still not been found.
Shelby Hubbard, 24, she was reported missing by her family on the morning of February 15, 2019 at approximately 5:00 a.m.
Hubbard was last seen by her mother at their residence in Dyersburg, Tenn on February 14, 2019.
She woke up to learn her daughter missing from the residence. Hubbard's vehicle and personal items were left. Detectives are continuing their search for Hubbard in the Dyersburg area, and have expanded beyond Dyersburg, TN.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-285-1212.
