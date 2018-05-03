  • E-cigarettes: A danger to kids in plain sight

    By: Valerie Calhoun

    A terrifying new trend for teenagers and, they may be doing it right under your nose.

    The number of teens using e-cigarettes is growing at an alarming rate. Cute and fruity-smelling pods are 

    Loaded with nicotine and kids in middle and high school think there's nothing wrong with them.

    These colorful and fruity-smelling pods are easy to hide. What's worse? Your child could become addicted in a matter of days.

    Join FOX13’s Valerie Calhoun tonight at 9 to find out why psychologists at the University of Memphis addiction center are studying this, and what to do to protect your children.

