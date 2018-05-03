E-cigarettes: A danger to kids in plain sight

A terrifying new trend for teenagers and, they may be doing it right under your nose.
Trending stories:
- 2 parents are suing a Memphis daycare for $50,000
- PHOTOS: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash
- $2.2 million in drugs found during massive I-40 bust
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The number of teens using e-cigarettes is growing at an alarming rate. Cute and fruity-smelling pods are
Loaded with nicotine and kids in middle and high school think there's nothing wrong with them.
These colorful and fruity-smelling pods are easy to hide. What's worse? Your child could become addicted in a matter of days.
Join FOX13’s Valerie Calhoun tonight at 9 to find out why psychologists at the University of Memphis addiction center are studying this, and what to do to protect your children.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}