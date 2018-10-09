Early morning crash leaves one dead in Arkansas

One person was killed after a crash in Cross County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Cross Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on WB U.S. Highway 64 approximately 2.4 miles east of U.S. Highway 49 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic #ARnews— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) October 9, 2018
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check on-air and online for the latest updates.
