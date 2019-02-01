Early morning house fire under investigation

A vacant house went up in flames in the Nutbush area, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3500 block of Bayliss Ave around 2:20 a.m. Friday morning.
There are no reported injuries at this time and MFD said the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
