Early morning house fire under investigation

    A vacant house went up in flames in the Nutbush area, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

    Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3500 block of Bayliss Ave around 2:20 a.m. Friday morning.

    There are no reported injuries at this time and MFD said the fire is under investigation. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
     

