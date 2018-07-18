Early morning shooting leaves Memphis woman in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was fighting for her life after a shooting early Wednesday morning. FOX13 breaks down the latest on this crime as investigators search for a shooter, at 5.
Memphis police are investigating a South Memphis shooting.
At approx 5:21 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 700 blk of E. Georgia. The incident is believed to have occurred in the 700 blk of Porter. The female victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2018
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
I’m told one person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis. There’s a scene here on E Railroad and Porter... and I also saw police at an E Georgia home. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/vdCLIaiTK8— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) July 18, 2018
The victim was located on the 700 block of E. Georgia Ave. FOX13 found officers investigating near the corner of East Rail Road and Porter at an apartment complex.
More police have arrived to the scene. I’m watching investigators comb through the apartment’s yard for evidence #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/GmVL0gCWcs— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) July 18, 2018
FOX13 saw officers talking to people who live in the area and searching yards for evidence.
We do not know the victim's condition.
