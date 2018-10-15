  • Early morning showers expected to start your week

    Updated:
    • Showers and isolated storms are the story this morning
    • Rain chances are lower after lunch with temperatures dropping through the day
    • A chilly Tuesday expected with highs in the low 50s
    • Temperatures run below average all week
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this wet Monday!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories