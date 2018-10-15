Early morning showers expected to start your week

- Showers and isolated storms are the story this morning
- Rain chances are lower after lunch with temperatures dropping through the day
- A chilly Tuesday expected with highs in the low 50s
- Temperatures run below average all week
- Watch the video above for the latest on this wet Monday!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home
- Shelby Co. woman arrested after sharing nude photos of boyfriend’s ex on Facebook, police say
- Man rode sister’s pink bike to Midtown before raping, carjacking woman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}