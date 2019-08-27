  • Early morning storms moving across the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Rain and thunderstorms are on radar.
    • Make sure to have the umbrella especially for early this morning.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the mid/upper 90s.
    • Morning rain chance: 50%--gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threats.
    • Rain chance will decrease by mid-morning.
    • Winds: 10 mph
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
       

