Early voting wrapping up across Mid-South ahead of Election Day

Early voting is wrapping up in Shelby County Thursday night.
So far, more than 170,000 people have voted. That is a major increase compared to the same time four years ago.
For weeks, there have been issues with voter registration backlog in Shelby County.
And now with days before Election Day, there are still lingering issues.
Some people in Shelby County have had some problems at the polls. This comes after the NAACP and Tennessee Black Voters Project claimed that thousands of voters experienced discrepancies.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Electric chair builder worried Tennessee execution will fail
- Prosecutor: Baby found dead in baby swing died of diaper rash
- 9-year-old child killed while crossing street to get on school bus
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The Shelby County Election Commission filed an emergency appeal, but a Tennessee Court of Appeals stayed most of the injunction.
The county still has to alert voters who might have mistakes in their registrations.
If you’re voting on Election Day, you will have to go to your assigned precinct.
If you haven’t heard about your voter registration, you still have a right to fill out a provisional ballot.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}