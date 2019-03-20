0 Earnestine & Hazel's looking for person responsible for damaging building

A local bar is asking for help to find whoever vandalized their building.

Earnestine & Hazel's, which is located on the 500 block of South Main Street, downtown took to Facebook to share photos of the damage. It shows a hole in the wall and drywall scattered across the ground.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The building is more 100 years old meaning "Preserving Earnestine's integrity is at the top of our priorities, but we cannot do it without your help."

The restaurant is offering a free burger and beer if you are able to help.

According to the business,

Saturday night during Mr. Nate's 27th-anniversary party we experienced another round of vandalism to our beloved building. Someone punched three holes in the upstairs hallways, causing significant damage, and worst of all deeply disturbing and upsetting Nate on what was a special day for him.

If you witnessed or have any information on this incident, we would love to buy you a burger and a drink and talk about it.

Unfortunately this is not the first of these kinds of senseless, violent acts in recent months. We are operating in a very delicate and historically significant building that was constructed in 1906. Preserving Earnestine's integrity is at the top of our priorities, but we cannot do it without your help. If you see someone trying to hurt the building that we all love so dearly, please let us know.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.