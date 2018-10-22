  • Earthquake hits northwest Tennessee

    Updated:

    An earthquake hits northwest Tennessee.This happened early Monday morning. 

    FOX13 is told the earthquake hit in Ridgely, Tennessee, which is in Lake County.

    It's close to the border of Arkansas and Missouri.

    It was a 3.3 magnitude quake.

    Right after it hit, a man in the Reelfoot Lake area called FOX13 and said he felt the quake.

    We are working if any damage was caused and if anyone was injured.
     

