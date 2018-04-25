Earthquake registers in Arkansas

An earthquake happened in Arkansas Wednesday morning.
The 2.2 quake happened near Searcy, Ark. around 4:30 a.m.
RELATED: Why are scientists nervous about a Memphis earthquake?
Trending stories:
- Woman admits to breaking into cars on Memphis college campuses, police say
- ‘Safety alert' Facebook post an example of good intentions gone awry
- Rapper ‘Ralo' flew drugs across U.S., sold them from apartments he rented, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Earthquakes below 2.5 on the Richter scale are often not felt, but they can be recorded by a seismograph.
This year there have been three earthquakes locally – a 3.6 magnitude outside of Dyersburg and a 2.4 outside Lilbourn, Missouri, and 2.1 outside of Blytheville.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}