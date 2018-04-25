  • Earthquake registers in Arkansas

    An earthquake happened in Arkansas Wednesday morning.

    The 2.2 quake happened near Searcy, Ark.  around 4:30 a.m.

    Earthquakes below 2.5 on the Richter scale are often not felt, but they can be recorded by a seismograph.

    This year there have been three earthquakes locally – a 3.6 magnitude outside of Dyersburg and a 2.4 outside Lilbourn, Missouri, and 2.1 outside of Blytheville. 

    Earthquake registers in Arkansas