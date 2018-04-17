  • Earthquake registers in Mid-South city

    An earthquake happened in northeast Arkansas Tuesday morning.

    The 2.1 quake happened about 2.1 miles outside of Blytheville.

    Earthquakes below 2.5 on the Richter scale are often not felt, but they can be recorded by a seismograph.

    In January, there were two earthquakes locally – a 3.6 magnitude outside of Dyersburg and a 2.4 outside Lilbourn, Missouri.
     

