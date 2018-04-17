Earthquake registers in Mid-South city

An earthquake happened in northeast Arkansas Tuesday morning.
The 2.1 quake happened about 2.1 miles outside of Blytheville.
RELATED: Why are scientists nervous about a Memphis earthquake?
Earthquakes below 2.5 on the Richter scale are often not felt, but they can be recorded by a seismograph.
In January, there were two earthquakes locally – a 3.6 magnitude outside of Dyersburg and a 2.4 outside Lilbourn, Missouri.
