Easier process for Memphis Police applicants, less requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you're looking to become an MPD officer, the application process just became a little easier.
Mayor Jim Strickland made the decision to make the process easier.
The goal is to help increase the number of recruits who want to join the MPD.
However, the Memphis Police Association said this decision will hurt the quality of the officer sworn to protect and serve.
