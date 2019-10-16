East AR teacher relieved of duty after inappropriate communication with students

PHILLIPS Co. - A Helena-West Helena Teacher is off the job after school leaders learned about inappropriate communication between students.
A teacher at Central High School allegedly used Facebook while on school property to communicate with students.
Police say they are in the beginning stages of their investigation and child protective services are involved.
The issue was brought to the attention of police officers on Oct. 8 and the teacher was relieved of duty on Oct. 11.
FOX13 is working to learn about how many students may be involved and more details about the situation, live on Good Morning Memphis..
