East Arkansas dealing with power outages after winter weather moves through area

Multiple Arkansas counties are reporting power outages across the state.
Winter weather blew through the area on Saturday night and into the early morning, bringing with it ice and snow.
To view a list of the outages for the counties which Entergy Arkansas handles, click here.
According to the Mississippi County Electric Cooperative Facebook page,
Crews have been hard at it all night trying to restore outages caused by freezing rain and high winds. Outages cover most of the county, but crews are still hard at it.
Please remember, report your outage to our after hours service at 870.763.4563. Calling it in is the best way to ensure your outage info gets to our linemen.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}