East Memphis church catches on fire early this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An East Memphis church went up in flames early Thursday morning.
According to Memphis Fire, the vacant church had fire shooting out the back of the building around 2:30 a.m.
The church is located at Princeton Road and N. Perkins Road.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, MFD says.
The church was formerly First Korean Presbyterian
This is a developing story.
