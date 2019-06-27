  • East Memphis church catches on fire early this morning

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An East Memphis church went up in flames early Thursday morning. 

    According to Memphis Fire, the vacant church had fire shooting out the back of the building around 2:30 a.m. 

    The church is located at Princeton Road and N. Perkins Road. 

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation, MFD says. 

    The church was formerly First Korean Presbyterian 

