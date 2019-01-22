0 East Memphis residents on alert after break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One East Memphis neighborhood is on alert tonight after several people were caught breaking into a house. It is just one of several incidents in the area over the past few months.

People in the area are now turning to doorbell cameras and word of mouth to stay alert from what an uptick in crime.

The most recent incident happened in the 4800 block of Flamingo. Police said Malcolm Johnson and Joseph Lewis went through a back yard, shattered a window and ransacked a house.

That’s when neighbors called police.

“Neighbors heard the doors being kicked so they called the ops,” said Erik Seering, a neighbor.

Seering shared this cell video from the Saturday night burglary.

He said he came into contact with one of the suspects, Malcolm Johnson, before he was arrested.

Seering said Johnson walked back to the scene of the crime asking what happened just before he was also taken into custody.

A minor was also detained.

“As I was standing there watching, what seemed like no activity, a gentleman came by and asked me what was going on,” Seering said. “I found it odd there was a gentleman walking around at 1 a.m. at night,”

Neighbors told FOX13 off camera they’ve seen their fair share of time in recent weeks.

Police have responded to 36 calls within a half mile of the area since November first. That includes six burglaries, and seven car break-ins.

One of the four suspects is still on the run.

