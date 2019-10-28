0 East Memphis woman carjacked in broad daylight, she says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An east Memphis woman was carjacked in broad daylight and that doesn’t often happen in east Memphis.

But that's exactly what happened to Jana Robinson.

She said she was carjacked at a gas station on Poplar Ave. at St. Nick Dr.

We spoke with the victim today, and she told us there are things she would have done differently.

Robinson was getting gas when she said a man came up behind her and threatened her life if she didn't give him her car.

If she could do it all again, she said, she wouldn't fight back.

“I never would have thought here, at that time of day, in east Memphis,” Robinson said. “Never would have guessed that would have happened.”

Robinson was on her way home from work Friday when she realized she was low on gas.

She pulled into the BP gas station at the corner of Poplar and St. Nick.

“I was at the pump, pumping gas, my car was running, my door was open because I was planning on getting back in my car, but it didn’t have the thing to keep the gas running,” she said. “Then a tall African American man told me he was going to shoot me and proceeded to get in my car door.”

Fight or flight kicked in, and Robinson decided to fight.

“I wasn’t really thinking, lunged after him, and tried to pull him out He drove off in my car heading north on St. Nick.”

The thief did not care there were surveillance cameras at the liquor store next door, by the actual liquor store cameras or by the SkyCop camera that points at the pump.

He still managed to get away with Robinson’s car.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It’s really hard to wrap my head around why someone would think that way, but I’m not a criminal, so I don’t think that way,” she said.

We obtained surveillance video from the liquor store. The video shows the man cross Poplar, dodging traffic, crosses in front of the Spirits Shoppe and crosses in front of BP before the camera loses him.

Until minutes later when he peels out of the BP parking lot in Robinson’s car, which her purse and all its contents, gone.

“Stuff can always be replaced, but what does this does to your sense of security,” she said. “It really shakes it a lot.”

“Never having anything like this before, even an attempt, it just really undermines how safe you feel.”

Robinson is hopeful the suspect will be caught.

She said she hopes her experience serves as a reminder to always be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

Memphis PD said they are looking for a 2017 silver Nissan Pathfinder with a Tennessee license plate 7J8-5W0.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.