East star, nation's top basketball recruit James Wiseman to announce college commitment

Tomorrow is the day Memphis Tiger fans have been waiting for -- or dreading.
Related: Moneybagg Yo, Zach Randolph visit Memphis home of top basketball recruit James Wiseman
The top high school basketball player in the country will make his choice of school, and the Memphis Tigers are in the "final five."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release details of murder case involving man who barricaded himself inside Memphis home
- Victim identified after 4 people shot, 1 killed during party in Mississippi
- Shelby County deputies seize drugs, vehicles; 43 arrested during crime saturation operation
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
James Wiseman, the 7-foot star big man, plays at East High School in Memphis. He previously played under Penny Hardaway, when the current Tigers head basketball coach was at the helm for the Mustangs.
Wiseman announced his finals schools, but many experts believe the choice will come down to either the Memphis Tigers or John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats.
He'll make his decision Tuesday on ESPN at 11 a.m.
BREAKING NEWS:— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) November 19, 2018
The No. 1 prospect in the nation James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) will make his college decision LIVE on Tuesday in the noon ET SportsCenter on ESPN. His final five schools are Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/5TBbJCw3Fk
The Tigers have picked up several five-star players over the last decade-plus -- including Derrick Rose -- but none of those players were ranked at the top of their class, like Wiseman. He would join a class that already features Malcolm Dandrige (East) and DJ Jeffries (Olive Branch).
Dandridge committed to the Tigers shortly after Penny was hired at Memphis. He ranked as a top 150 player in the country.
Jeffries originally committed to Kentucky. He decommitted this summer and later picked the Tigers.
Jeffries is ranked as the top prospect in Mississippi and 47th in the nation by 247 Sports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}