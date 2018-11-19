  • East star, nation's top basketball recruit James Wiseman to announce college commitment

    Updated:

    Tomorrow is the day Memphis Tiger fans have been waiting for -- or dreading.

    Related: Moneybagg Yo, Zach Randolph visit Memphis home of top basketball recruit James Wiseman

    The top high school basketball player in the country will make his choice of school, and the Memphis Tigers are in the "final five." 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    James Wiseman, the 7-foot star big man, plays at East High School in Memphis. He previously played under Penny Hardaway, when the current Tigers head basketball coach was at the helm for the Mustangs.

    Wiseman announced his finals schools, but many experts believe the choice will come down to either the Memphis Tigers or John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats.

    He'll make his decision Tuesday on ESPN at 11 a.m.

    The Tigers have picked up several five-star players over the last decade-plus -- including Derrick Rose -- but none of those players were ranked at the top of their class, like Wiseman. He would join a class that already features Malcolm Dandrige (East) and DJ Jeffries (Olive Branch).

    Dandridge committed to the Tigers shortly after Penny was hired at Memphis. He ranked as a top 150 player in the country.

    Jeffries originally committed to Kentucky. He decommitted this summer and later picked the Tigers.

    Jeffries is ranked as the top prospect in Mississippi and 47th in the nation by 247 Sports. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories