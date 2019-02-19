0 Easy money car decal scam cost Memphis businesswoman thousands of dollars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An easy money scam could cost you thousands of dollars.

It involves the company offering you $500 a week just to put a decal on your car to advertise a soft drink.

The new scam has victimized people nationwide, and a Memphis entrepreneur found out the hard way.

Taurus Golden is a local businesswoman who owns food trucks, a convenience store and other businesses in the area.

She found what seemed like a new business venture online that promised to be profitable.

All she had to do was put a magnetic decal promoting Dr Pepper on her car, and the company would pay her $500 each week.

She filled out the form, and the company – which was not affiliated with Dr Pepper – sent her a check for nearly $2,000. The decals would arrive later.

After depositing it, the company asked Golden for her account and routing number – and Golden obliged.

Two days later, her bank notified her that someone had withdrawn $3,000 and wanted more.

“I was scammed, I really was,” said Golden.

FOX13 filled out the same form and are waiting to hear back from the scamming company.

It promises people will be compensated $500 per week and that the money will come in a bank-certified check delivered to them.

“I hear there has been a lot of people talking about it lately,” said Golden.

Even Dr Pepper representatives told FOX13 it was a scam, denouncing the illegal use of its brand name.

Their statement read, in part: "We do not have any program offering to wrap cars in advertising graphics in exchange for compensation for any of our brands. This is unfortunately a scam."

The Better Business Bureau said it has gotten reports about this scam and Golden wanted to warn others.

"It is nothing but a scam, especially if they tell you to give them your account number and all that do not do it," said Golden.

BBB offered the following tips for those contacted about "vehicle wrap offers:"

Understand that offers, which includes a "fake" check, to advertise for a company by wrapping your vehicle with their ad is a scam. The check you receive may be counterfeit.

Avoid sending money to someone you have not met face-to-face. Do not use a wire transfer, prepaid debit card or gift card to complete a transaction with a stranger.

Beware of unsolicited emails, phone calls, texts or postal letters. These are usually scams.

Don’t believe everything you see or hear. Scammers can fake caller ID numbers to make it seem like they are someone else. They also mimic official seals and other deals. Just because something looks official, it doesn’t mean that it is. Make sure to check other resources like BBB and your state’s attorney general’s office.

Read the full statement from Dr Pepper below:

"We do not have any program offering to wrap cars in advertising graphics in exchange for compensation for any of our brands. This is unfortunately a scam that uses the names of popular consumer brands to get people to respond. If approached with such an offer, please do not respond and most definitely do not send or wire money or provide your bank account number, credit card number, social security number or any other personal information and notify your local law enforcement immediately. To learn more, the Federal Trade Commission has information on Car Wraps and wire or check deposit schemes at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2016/08/how-spot-car-wrap-scam" - Vicki Draughn, VP, Corporate Communications

