eBars Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergens

If you shop at Whole Foods, this alert is for you.
The eBars LLC, which is based out of Franklin, Tenn., issued the voluntary recall because some of its products may contain undeclared peanut and/or almond allergies.
The “Use By” dates showing between June 21, 2017 through July 18, 2018 including: MAN, WOMAN, TRIM Cocoa Raspberry, TRIM Cocoa Almond, RUN Cocoa Almond, RUN Cocoa Raspberry, FOCUS Chocolate Peanut, FOCUS 4 KIDS, GOLF Chocolate Almond, GOLF Cocoa Raspberry, HEAL Chocolate Peanut, FIT Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Raspberry.
No illnesses, reactions or events have been reported to date.
The release said that Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, and through Kroger in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, and Georgia.
Consumers who are affected by this recall are urged to return the products to eBars or to the store in which they purchased the products, for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm CST, at 1-888-231-3227 or info@ebars.com.
