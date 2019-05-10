0 Economic growth and job improvement on the rise in Arkansas, following business developments

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - 1,400 jobs and almost $300 million in capital investment—that’s a snapshot of some of the latest business growth in Arkansas in just the last two months.

According to the state, it is unusual to have so many announcements in such a short amount of time.

Arkansas’ Economic Development Commission said it was partly timing of these developments.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

But also, the dedicated effort to put places like West Memphis and Helena West Helena on map for new business.

“Even though there are challenges, I think people are taking a second look at the Delta because I think there’s been somewhat of a dynamic shift,” Phillip Sorrill, director of West Memphis Economic Development said.

That shift is now resulting in new opportunities.

Seven companies announced expansions and recruitment in Arkansas in just six weeks.

One of those was the new Dragon Woodland Sawmill in Helena, West Helena—a $10 million investment creating 75 new jobs.

Another is the $33 million Coca Cola bottling expansion in West Memphis.

In a statement to FOX13, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Economic Commission said they are also focusing on what is successful, like ‘food and beverage manufacturing,’ along with the paper and timber industry.

“We’re doing the fundamentals correctly like infrastructure development, building roads where we can into sites, developing industrial properties, our workforce narrative,” Sorrill said.

Sorrill said the city’s proximity to downtown Memphis is another selling point.

“People in Memphis will drive to West Memphis and work so we enjoy the benefits of having a much broader, diverse workforce within a 30-minute drive time of our employment center, so that helps us tremendously,” he said.

And this boom is not stopping anytime soon.

West Memphis officials said they have three actives for economic development.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.