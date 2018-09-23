0 Ed Meek requests that Ole Miss remove his name from School of Journalism and New Media

OXFORD, Miss. - One day after the the University of Mississippi was considering changing the name of its School of Journalism after receiving major backlash stemming from a controversial post made on Facebook by the school’s namesake, Ed Meek announced Saturday night on his Facebook page he asked the school to remove his name from the School of Journalism and New Media.

Ed Meek is a well-known and respected alumnus of Ole Miss, as well as a significant booster for the journalism program.

The journalism school is named after Meek.

Below is the full statement from Ed Meek:

Today I have asked the University of Mississippi to remove my name from the School of Journalism and New Media. This past week I made a post on Facebook that reflected poorly on myself, the School and our University. It was never my intention to cast the problems our community faces as a racial issue. I do not believe that to be the case. I heartily apologize to all I have offended. I particularly apologize to those depicted in the photographs I posted. I was wrong to post them and regret that I did so.

I have spent my life in service to the Oxford-University community and have prided myself that I was a proponent of integration and diversity at all times. I helped to transform the Department of Journalism into a School because of my passion for a free press, free speech, and an independent student media. My desire then and now is for the School of Journalism to be a global leader in Journalism education. I recognize that the attachment of my name to the School of Journalism is no longer in the best interest of that vision. I love Ole Miss too much to be one who inhibits the University and the School from reaching the highest potential and it is with that in mind that I make this request.

Ed Meek

