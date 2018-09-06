Ed Rice Community Center will reopen tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis announced the Ed Rice Community Center will reopen Friday at noon.
Ed Rice was shut down last week after people smelled mildew in the center.
Tests for mold came back negative. The city told FOX13 the building is now safe.
FOX13 spoke to a Shelby County Election Commissioner who made the call to the city about the problem.
One of the election commissioners said their worker got sick while working a recent election at Ed Rice.
