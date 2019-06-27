EDGE increases minimum wage requirements for local PILOT applications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New changes are coming for companies applying for tax incentives in Memphis.
Starting in June 2019, companies that apply for tax incentives with the EDGE board must pay a minimum of $13 per hour if they want to receive an incentive on that job.
Additionally, companies must offer employer subsidized healthcare with an employee working at least 1,600 hours per year to be counted as a “job” for an EDGE PILOT.
An EDGE spokesperson told FOX13 projects with average wages lower than this threshold wouldn’t get any wage points on its application.
University of Memphis economist Jeff Wallace said these changes will impact the nearly 25 percent of Memphians living in poverty.
“Particularly as these employees if they stay there awhile, you’ll see their wages grow. And as their wages grow, it will lift their communities as they bring that back and spend it locally. So, that tends to help everyone,” said Wallace.
This increase is also higher than the current living wage in Memphis which is $11.02, but not as high as the national living wage which is considered $15 an hour.
Since January 2016, the EDGE board has approved 41 PILOT contracts. Of those projects, 7,753 jobs are projected with the average projected wage of $54,797.
