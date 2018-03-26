‘Effective immediately' city's petty cash policy no longer in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - ‘Effective immediately’ the city’s petty cash policy is no longer in place.
This comes just a few days after a routine audit found tens of thousands of dollars was mis-managed or unaccounted for. The guidelines of the new policy could not be released because they are in the process of being written and reviewed, but a city spokesperson told FOX13 they may follow the recommendations of the audit which includes: safeguards from unauthorized access, instructions for resolving shortages and consequences for not following the policy.
The audit looked at a three week time period near the end of last year and found the city’s old petty cash program was mis-managed by $19,000 between 53 service centers.
“Now it's coming out into the light which it should have been all the time” said taxpayer Charles Reed.
The policy needs to be approved by the legal department. There is no time table for when it will be completed.
