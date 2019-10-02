  • Elderly man indicted after man killed, woman stabbed in Raleigh, DA says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 69-year-old Memphis man has been indicted for stabbing a man and woman back in May of this year. 

    According to the Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich, David Smith, 69, has been indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder of the deadly stabbing on Hanna Drive in Raleigh. 

    The incident occurred on the evening of May 24 this year during a dispute at the Raleigh residence where the three individuals all lived. 

    Investigators said Smith stabbed 58-year-old resident Larry Pace multiple times, causing his death at the scene. Smith also stabbed Pace's 52-year-old girlfriend in the upper right arm. She was taken to a hospital where she received 15 stitches.

    Smith is being held without bond. 

