Elderly woman found pushing dead body in shopping cart, police say

Chicago - Chicago police found an elderly woman pushing a shopping cart with a dead body inside it Saturday night, WGN reported.
Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. for a well-being check, The Chicago Tribune reported.
When they arrived at the scene, police said they saw a woman pushing a shopping cart that contained the body of a black woman, WGN reported.
Police called the woman elderly but did not provide her age, the Tribune reported. No cause of death was given for the woman in the shopping cart.
