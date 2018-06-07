Elderly woman injured after shots fired into West Memphis home

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis woman was injured after shots were fired into her home Wednesday night.
Police said the woman – who is in her 80s – was shot in the hand inside her home in the 500 block of South 16th Street.
The woman was not the intended target, police said.
She was transported to Baptist East Hospital, and she is not in critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
