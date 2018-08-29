Elderly woman thinks she's being targeted after multiple drive-by shootings

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - An 80-year-old Arkansas woman is recovering after her home was shot up in during a drive-by shooting.
Another shooting happened outside her home 11 days ago.
After two shootings in the past two weeks, the elderly woman thinks the crimes against her are politically motivated. Why she thinks she’s being targeted, on FOX13 at 5 and 6.
“It’s a large exit wound approximately two inches wide. It clearly came from a high-powered weapon,” said Andrew Bagley, Valley’s son-in-law.
Right now, Alice Valley is recovering at a local hospital with an armed security guard at her door.
After the recent rash of shootings, Valley thinks she’s being targeted – investigators agree.
