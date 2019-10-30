Eldest giraffe at Memphis Zoo dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their own.
According to the Memphis Zoo, their eldest giraffe has passed away.
The Memphis Zoo took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news.
We are saddened to announce that our eldest giraffe Marilyn has passed away at nearly 26 years old. She came to Memphis Zoo in 2002, and gave birth to six calves – two of whom (Akili and Wendy) have since had calves themselves. Marilyn was a favorite on the feeding deck and was well-known for her sweet nature. Her strong maternal instincts and experience made her a regular “auntie” and “midwife” for other calves and new mothers in the herd. We are grateful to have had her here at Memphis Zoo. Thank you, everyone, for the continued support.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Football players found with rifle, marijuana in dorm room
- John Witherspoon, 'Friday' actor-comedian, dead at age 77, family says
- List of Beale Street bars and restaurants open for Memphis GameDay
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}