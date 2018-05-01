Election 2018: Tennessee races and results

It is election day across Tennessee.
The major primary races included Shelby County Mayor.
Shelby County Mayor race:
Republican GOP
- David Lenoir
- Terry Roland
- Joy Touliatos
Democrat Dem
- Sidney Chism
- Lee Harris
Shelby County Sheriff:
Republican GOP
- Dale Lane
Democrat Dem
- Floyd Bonner
- Bennie Cobb
Click here for a full list of the primary elections happening across the Mid-South.
For more information about the Shelby County Elections click here.
