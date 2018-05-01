  • Election 2018: Tennessee races and results

    It is election day across Tennessee. 

    The major primary races included Shelby County Mayor. 

    Shelby County Mayor race:

    Republican GOP

    • David Lenoir
    • Terry Roland 
    • Joy Touliatos

    Democrat Dem

    • Sidney Chism
    • Lee Harris

    Shelby County Sheriff:

    Republican GOP

    • Dale Lane

    Democrat Dem

    • Floyd Bonner
    • Bennie Cobb

