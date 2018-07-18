0 Election officials in Shelby Co. confident about voting security

Election officials in Shelby County and at the state level told FOX13 they are confident about the security of the voting machines and results.

However, some voters are anxious after the Department of Justice announced 12 indictments against

Russian intelligence officer for meddling in the 2016 election.

People going to the polls for early voting in Whitehaven told FOX13 the federal indictment that alleges Russian interference in the last presidential race has them worried.

"I feel cheated, I really do,” said Gladys Young.

Linda Phillips is the administrator for the Shelby County Election Commission.

Phillips said the county’s system is “as safe as it can be right now.”

Trending stories:

Phillips stands by her assertion the county voting machines can't be hacked because “it is not connected to the Internet. You cannot hack into what is not wired into something.”

But skeptics argue results are sent to Nashville electronically.

As for the voting machines, they are kept in a locked warehouse and watched by security cameras.

Phillips said if someone wanted to tamper with the voting process, it would have to be some other target.

"You could cause some chaos if you hacked into an electronic poll book and added or deleted names,” Phillips said. “But again, we maintain good backups and we would find that out pretty fast.”

The state of Tennessee has also increased security training for local election boards.

FOX13 asked a spokesman if Tennessee was one of the states mentioned in the indictment where Russian intelligence officers allegedly hacked websites of election boards and stole voter information.

The answer was no.

Phillips wants voters to believe Shelby County has an internet system that's secure because of "encryption firewalls, some private networks – it was pretty impressive.”

Such an explanation and more is needed to erase suspicion.

"It could be occurring right now,” Young said. “There is a good possibility that it could, but that is not going to deter me from voting.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.