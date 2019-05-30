Electrical malfunction causes massive house fire in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews worked to extinguish a house fire in Parkway Village.
Investigators were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Crews got the fire under control by around 4 a.m.
The house on fire was located on Deluth Avenue in Parkway Village. Authorities told FOX13 the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction in the HVAC closet.
Officials said the homeowners were able to get out of the house safely. Red Cross provided assistance to two people on scene.
While on the scene, FOX13 crews noticed smoke coming from a house near the current home that's on fire.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Officials said the house sustained smoke, fire and water damage.
The total damage is estimated to be a total of nearly $80,000.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}