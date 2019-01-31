A major factory in Memphis is closing its doors.
Electrolux, which manufacturers home appliances, will be shutting down the Memphis facility towards the end of 2020.
FOX13 learned 530 people will lose their jobs.
“We are committed to investing in U.S. manufacturing and launching new Frigidaire kitchen products. By appropriately right-sizing our business for a changing market, we can invest in the growth areas and drive profitability,” said Alan Shaw, Head of Electrolux Major Appliances North America.
“We are very committed to supporting our Memphis teammates and are announcing these changes two years in advance to provide transition time,” said Shaw.
The company is investing $250 million in Springfield, Tennessee and will said it will be launching new cooking products.
Last year FOX13 Investigates spoke with workers who said they were receiving irregular hours.
Before opening in 2014, Electrolux was awarded a 15-year PILOT or payment in lieu of taxes worth $38 million.
Additionally, both the city and county pledged $20 million each in bonds along with millions from the state.
It is not clear what will be done regarding that money.
