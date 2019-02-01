0 Electrolux voluntarily releasing PILOT, agrees to pay taxes in full, mayor says

The company that previously announced it would be closing its Memphis plant made an announcement after meeting with city officials Friday.

According to Memphis city officials, Electrolux agreed to voluntarily release its 15-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) and pay the "full taxable amount on the property."

The company’s 2011 PILOT was worth $38 million and abated 90 percent of city property taxes and 75 percent of county property taxes.

Electrolux announced Thursday that hundreds of workers would soon be without a job because its Memphis plant is set to close by 2020.

Electrolux promised to create 1,240 jobs and invest $195 million in capital investment into the facility.

An Electrolux spokesperson said the company invested $321 million into Memphis facility, but the number of jobs fluctuated.

in a statement to FOX13, Congressman Steve Cohen believes Electrolux failed to live up to its job creation promise:

“I’m very disappointed that the employees of Electrolux learned today that Memphis’ economic development investment in one company’s future apparently won’t pay off. The company’s abandonment of Memphis will mean potential financial hardship for its employees and suppliers and should result in more careful review of promises made by corporations about local job creation in the future.”

City officials released a statement regarding the new development with Electrolux:

“This afternoon, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, EDGE President and CEO Reid Dulberger, and Greater Memphis Chamber Senior Vice President Eric Miller and I met with Electrolux representatives,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Shortly after the meeting, Electrolux informed us that it is voluntarily releasing its PILOT, meaning it will begin to pay the full taxable amount on the property. During the meeting, Electrolux reiterated my comments from yesterday that a tough global economy, rising tariffs and losing a major product retailer has had a significant impact on its business. We made our expectation clear that our number one priority was taking care of the employees that will lose their livelihoods. In addition, we asked for the land and buildings to be returned to the citizens who paid for them. We will keep the lines of communications open and continue to work towards a resolution to the benefit of Memphis and Shelby County.”

