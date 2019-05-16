0 Elementary school's renovated playground will serve as memory of assistant principal

HERNANDO, Miss. - Hernando Hills Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Wendy Myers died in January.

Before she passed, Myers had a vision to bring a playground expansion to the school.

FOX13 found out students and teachers are working hard to make that vision a reality.

The playground expansion is going to have old games like hopscotch and four square like kids used to play along with some things for special needs children.

“She started working with a special committee on a playground expansion that would be art infused as well as an exploration and have protection for light sensitive students,” Stephanie Gilder, principal of Hernando Hills Elementary School said.

Gilder said since Myers passed in January, the school has raised about half of the money needed for the playground.

“So, we have just kind of built upon that idea and continued with that committee and to make this come to fruition,” Gilder said. “It’s going to have an art aesthetics feel to it.”

Gilder told FOX13 the playground will have light blocking sails for light sensitive kids.

The playground will be named the ‘Memory Maker’ in honor of Myers, who was known to call for students to take pictures and make memories.

“Her spirit and the sunshine that she brought into the building and the joy that she exuded was just instantly missed,” Gilder said.

Students have been painting rocks that will be sealed into a walkway on the playground to memorialize Myers.

“We wanted students to be able to leave a permanent piece of something that had a permanent place and a relationship with Mrs. Myers,” Gilder said.

School officials said they hope to begin construction on the playground expansion in the fall.

