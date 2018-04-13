Elementary students get a closer look at college life at UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Elementary students had a chance to walk in college student’s shoes Friday at the University of Memphis.
Willow Oaks, Egypt, and Springdale sent students to the campus. Willow Oaks Elementary Principal Angela Nichols says she hopes the kids will get inspired to apply for college in the future.
“We want students to know college is important and everyone may not have the same career path, but you should have something post-secondary,” she said.
They sat in classrooms, looked through dorms, and checked out hang out spots on campus.
“Not only does it allow students come in and allow them to see this experience,” Nichols said.
FOX13 found out Shelby County Schools has a 79.6% graduation rate, but they are working to get 90% by 2025.
“So we want them to get the college life experience, see what it’s like, motivate them so they will have a desire to attend college,” Nichols said.
The university’s education department put on the tours.
