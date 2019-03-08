0 Elvis Presley Enterprises bringing 1,000 new jobs to area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the contract between Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and the city of Memphis, EPE promised 75 percent of the 1,000 new jobs to Tennesseans, with first preference to Whitehaven residents.

From there, second preference will be given to those who live in Shelby County and then to other Tennessee residents.

“What we’re trying to see accomplished in Whitehaven, we don’t have the luxury of operating on just a handshake. We need to see the evidence, we need to see the documentation,” said Christoper Davis, the President of the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation (GWERC).

Davis said GWERC worked with Elvis Presley Enterprises to finalize those negotiations for a new distribution plant in Whitehaven.

“The only way the contract could have been any better is if it had said 75 percent mandatory,” Davis said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t need jobs throughout Shelby County. That doesn’t mean that there are other parts of our city that could use an economic boost as well, but the reality is our primary concern is Whitehaven.”

Whitehaven also borders Mississippi and Arkansas, making both states competitors for the jobs. Davis said while they can’t stop those residents from applying for these new jobs, they can focus on targeted recruitment efforts in Whitehaven.

“We need to do to make sure the persons in Whitehaven not only get the word, but they’re ready to apply and so forth, so we can make sure those jobs are occupied by residents of Whitehaven,” Davis said.

Additionally, the contract states EPE will provide the city with an annual report with their progress on fulfilling this jobs commitment.

