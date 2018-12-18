Elvis Presley Enterprises proposes plan to expand Graceland

A possible Graceland expansion would mean more jobs and economic growth.
And it was up for discussion during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting.
Representatives with Elvis Presley Enterprises told the council that this decision would be a big deal for the city.
The goal is to move forward with possible redevelopment of Graceland – if Memphis city leaders agree on the plan.
EPE representative Joel Weinshanker said the first step is increasing the amount of money put into the project.
“Just an increase from 50 to 65 percent, but it will put more money into the city treasury – where guaranteeing that by increasing a TIF, the amount that we put into it, doesn’t go down,” Weinshanker said.
EPE sued the City of Memphis after complaints of delaying the approval process for expansion at Graceland recently.
They wanted an arena, but city leaders said it could violate a non-compete agreement with the FedEx Forum.
